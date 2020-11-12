Local school districts delay hybrid learning

TUCSON (KVOA) – After several southern Arizona school districts announced they would transition to hybrid learning, many of them are now reversing that decision.

The Sunnyside School Unified District board voted to continue remote learning after Thanksgiving break.

The board agreed to start hybrid learning on Jan. 4, but that can change if Arizona continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Tucson Unified School District was supposed to start bringing back students Thursday but also decided to continue with remote learning instead.