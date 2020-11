TUCSON (KVOA) - A large accident that was reported Thursday afternoon is causing traffic delays in Oro Valley.

According to Oro Valley Police Department, the crash took place near the intersection of Oracle and Magee roads.

Police say several lanes of traffic have been shut down in connection to the crash.

https://www.facebook.com/kvoa4/posts/3804295189603130?cft[0]=AZVhSgnJPWZ0NPhDVKbPD3xcNxch7qOXbHgK0U0aBYcXXDQKDZ76MAVOKY6vggFH4bNIfTwHT8_Tkbj0jzqlShw-7XlIKLWin1Lr9ECF0kg77uFi6pZAKeHWUHniXB8DdLJkq388mYo5i4vvgjA2Y4J8WLHdWsYsj8gaOba6Oe_BYBpP-piNsLDZLgJETzBFZXwCfERAQCbCgSs5YIVS3_AZ&tn=%2CO%2CP-R

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.