UArizona softball adds four signees to stellar roster

TUCSON (KVOA) – Coach Mike Candrea and the already stacked U of A softball team have added four players on signing day from the “top 40: nationwide.

Here’s more on the 2021 UArizona softball signing class:

Amber Toven

INF • Northridge, Calif. • Sierra Canyon H.S.

Ranked as the #8 recruit nationally by Extra Inning Softball

Two-time first-team all-city performer

Named Defensive MVP in the Top Club Nationals

2020 Top Club National Champion

Allie Enright

OF • Santa Clarita, Calif. • Saugus H.S.

Ranked #37 in the country by FloSoftball

Ranked #103 by Extra Inning Softball

A two-time All-SCV second-team honoree

Madi Elish

P • Crown Point, Ind. • Crown Point H.S.

Ranked #21 recruit in the country by Extra Inning Softball

Ranked #40 recruit by FloSoftball

A two-time all-state honoree, including a first-team selection in 2019

Two-time first-team all-D.A.C.

Paige Dimler

OF • Vista, Calif. • Rancho Buena Vista H.S.