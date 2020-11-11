UArizona softball adds four signees to stellar roster

UArizona softball adds four signees to stellar rosterNew
TUCSON (KVOA) – Coach Mike Candrea and the already stacked U of A softball team have added four players on signing day from the “top 40: nationwide.
Here’s more on the 2021 UArizona softball signing class:
Amber Toven
INF • Northridge, Calif. • Sierra Canyon H.S.
- Ranked as the #8 recruit nationally by Extra Inning Softball
- Two-time first-team all-city performer
- Named Defensive MVP in the Top Club Nationals
- 2020 Top Club National Champion
Allie Enright
OF • Santa Clarita, Calif. • Saugus H.S.
- Ranked #37 in the country by FloSoftball
- Ranked #103 by Extra Inning Softball
- A two-time All-SCV second-team honoree
Madi Elish
P • Crown Point, Ind. • Crown Point H.S.
- Ranked #21 recruit in the country by Extra Inning Softball
- Ranked #40 recruit by FloSoftball
- A two-time all-state honoree, including a first-team selection in 2019
- Two-time first-team all-D.A.C.
Paige Dimler
OF • Vista, Calif. • Rancho Buena Vista H.S.
- MaxPreps All-American (2019)
- Ranked #31 recruit nationally by Extra Inning Softball
- Ranked #93 by FloSoftball
- Led California in home runs as a sophomore in 2019
- First-team All-CIF (freshman, sophomore and junior year)
- Placed second in PGF Nationals in 2018 with her club team Breakers Labs