UArizona softball adds four signees to stellar roster

5:35 pm

TUCSON (KVOA) – Coach Mike Candrea and the already stacked U of A softball team have added four players on signing day from the “top 40: nationwide. 

Here’s more on the 2021 UArizona softball signing class:

Amber Toven
INF • Northridge, Calif. • Sierra Canyon H.S.

  • Ranked as the #8 recruit nationally by Extra Inning Softball
  • Two-time first-team all-city performer
  • Named Defensive MVP in the Top Club Nationals
  • 2020 Top Club National Champion

Allie Enright
OF • Santa Clarita, Calif. • Saugus H.S.

  • Ranked #37 in the country by FloSoftball
  • Ranked #103 by Extra Inning Softball
  • A two-time All-SCV second-team honoree

Madi Elish
P • Crown Point, Ind. • Crown Point H.S.

  • Ranked #21 recruit in the country by Extra Inning Softball
  • Ranked #40 recruit by FloSoftball
  • A two-time all-state honoree, including a first-team selection in 2019
  • Two-time first-team all-D.A.C.

Paige Dimler
OF • Vista, Calif. • Rancho Buena Vista H.S.

  • MaxPreps All-American (2019)
  • Ranked #31 recruit nationally by Extra Inning Softball
  • Ranked #93 by FloSoftball
  • Led California in home runs as a sophomore in 2019
  • First-team All-CIF (freshman, sophomore and junior year)
  • Ranked #31 recruit in the country
  • Placed second in PGF Nationals in 2018 with her club team Breakers Labs
Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last 3 years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

