State House candidate rescues 11-month-old who was found choking on side of the road

TUCSON (KVOA) - A lot of people contribute their successes and failures to being in a particular place at a particular time.

That is exactly what happened to the former candidate for the State House. Brendan Lyons from Tucson just lost his election and was picking up his signs on the side of the road on Saturday when the heroic moment occured.

No one could have imagined that at that moment, his quick actions would be critical for a mother and her son.

Bianca Borquez and her son, Jett spend each morning enjoying every little moment.

Kids grow up so fast and life can change in an instant.

"We were driving and we had given my son a piece of bread," the mother said. "He made like a weird noise and so my sister turned around and said he's choking he's choking."

Borquez then immediately pulled her car over to the side of the road, took him out of his car seat and patted him on the back.

But with no response, she began to see her son grow limp.

Overcome with panic, she says she began screaming for help.

"I'm just taking down my campaign sign," the former State House candidate said. "Pay a little closer attention and now she's frantic she's completely screaming."

Lyons, a former firefighter, instinctively rushed over.

"She starts patting him on the back and I'm like, 'I'm a former firefighter I'm happy to help,'" he said. "I take over, checking airway now, he's not breathing, start giving some back blows."

"I look at Jett's face and finally, he starts blinking," Lyons continued. "A few more back slaps, and now he starts crying."

"I had just thought that I was watching my son die right in front of me," the mother said. "To hear him cry, just made me think that okay, we're going to be okay."

Lyons then jumped into her car and drove them to a nearby hospital.

The next few days would still be scary for Borquez. Jett was admitted into the NICU after suffering from multiple seizures from what she believes is linked to him choking.

Luckily, her son is feeling much better now.

"It's a miracle that he was there at that time because we were like in the middle of the street," Borquez said.

On Wednesday morning, the family reuniting with the stranger they credit to saving Jett's life.

"Thank you. Thank you," the mother said. "If you weren't there, I just don't even know what we would have done."

The Borquez family will celebrate Jett's first birthday this Thanksgiving.