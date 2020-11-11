Shots Up: Independent Distillery permanently closes due to impact of COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Whether you want an Old-Fashioned topped with fresh oranges and a three-inch ice ball or a gin cocktail that features local flavors like prickly pear, the Independent Distillery was the place to be.

Since 2015, bar-hoppers who took a step inside the bar located at 30 S. Arizona Ave. near Broadway Boulevard knew that it was something special.

But after serving up good-times since 2015, the local distillery joined the handful of other bars on Monday and closed the downtown business for good.

"As we close this dream of ours, we encourage all of you, our friends, to reach out to other locally owned businesses before it’s too late and stop in, buy a beer, some food, a gift card to be used sometime in the future when the dust has settled," the owners said in a Facebook post. "Tucson is our home and we have been humbled by all the support through the last decade."

Back in March, Independent Distillery decided to close its doors temporarily in compliance with Gov. Doug Ducey's statewide order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 throughout the state.

While bars that sell food were given the clear to reopen in August, the bar continued to remain closed.

"We’ve done everything to prolong this and fought as hard as we possibly could to keep our doors open," the owners said in the post. "Eight months of no revenue and forced closures is enough for even the biggest of businesses. With the new guidelines including a 49% occupancy and food addition, it doesn’t make financial sense to reopen."

