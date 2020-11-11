New Mexico 13-year-old sells snacks to help pay bills

(KOB/NBC News) When the going gets tough, Jeremy Sandoval and his best friend Daniel Valencia, get going.

Most afternoons, Sandoval sets up shop near Jeremy's Albuquerque, New Mexico home to sell candy from the wagon his grandpa bought him.

"We saved for about two months to get the stuff that we have today. Pringles, water, Coca-Cola, peanuts all for a dollar,” Sandoval said.

The money earned, however, doesn’t go into Sandoval’s pocket.

"So me and my sister, we were sitting there one day in the living room. We were wondering ‘How can we help my mom?’ Well she's my cousin, but I call her my mom,” Sandoval explains.

One day, Sandoval’s sign caught the attention of Marcos Rivera.

"I was driving home and I saw his sign that says ‘Trying to help my mom with bills,’ and I think anybody that would see that sign would flip a u-turn and come back and buy some snacks,” Rivera says.

