Man arrested after taking two kids on high-speed police pursuit through LA

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A high-speed chase in California with two kids along for the ride.

Police say they tried to pull this silver SUV over Wednesday morning for expired tags but the driver sped off, hitting speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.

The chase lasted more than an hour before the guy stopped.

Some people helped the kids out of the SUV, one of them was in a car seat.

Then the guy jumped out and ran off into a nearby neighborhood.

He was caught not long after that, but there's still no information on why he fled or his relationship to the children.