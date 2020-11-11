Determined New Yorkers come together to save sick swan

NEW YORK (CNN) - A sick swan on the verge of it's own swan song is on the mend now thanks to a kind woman and her fellow New Yorkers.

Bae the Swan loves her kibbles and salad.

You can tell she's happy by her hearty appetite and her wagging tail.

"She's a beautiful swan," Ariel Cordova-Rojas said.

This is the swan's journey into the hearts of New Yorkers.

Cordova-Rojas went for a bike ride and hike at Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge last Thursday.

While taking in the beautiful day, she noticed a lone swan who could barely move.

"I just couldn't leave her there so i approached really slowly with my jacket to try to throw it over body and her head," Cordova-Rojas said.

Ariel carried the 17 pound, frightened swan for a mile, back to her bike.

Some kind drivers stopped to give them a lift to the subway station.

Then they hopped on the a train.

Ariel says fellow straphangers didn't even do a double-take when they saw Bae, named after Jamaica Bay, minding her own on the train like any other commuter.

"New Yorkers are just used to so many crazy things happening that it doesn't faze them," Cordova-Rojas said.

Ariel promptly brought the sick and injured swan to the Wild Bird Fund on the upper west side, where she used to work and where she knew Bae would get proper care.

"Bae is currently getting antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, and medicines for lead poisoning but she's is also getting buckets of TLC," Rita Mcmahon, director of the Wild Bird Fund said. "If you see her tail wagging all the times, that's really like-- and she's also cleaning herself. She's having a good time."

In fact, she is having such a great time, workers here noticed bae started honking to a male swan in the other room.

So they let the pair swim together.

Who knows?

Maybe this rescue story will turn into a love story by the time the swans are healthy enough to go back into the wild.

During Ariel's time working for the Wild Bird Fund, she was trained to spot a bird in distress.

The New York Times says she spent five years as an animal care manager with them, rescuing all kinds of birds all over New York.