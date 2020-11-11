Applications open for child care scholarships in Tucson, South Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Working families can now gain child care scholarships in the cities of Tucson and South Tucson.

This program will be available until December 31, 2020, or until all funds are expensed.

The scholarships are for children age 12 and younger, but families must be in the cities of Tucson and South Tucson.

Families and individuals who haven't received federal or state COVID-19 relief money will be prioritized. Including those who have experienced financial problems that affected their ability to pay for child care.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and the council approved $500,000 for families needing help with child care expenses during this pandemic. Each child could be given up to $2,275 through the Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, with no limit on children.

Full eligibility requirements for families and child care facilities, along with the application, can be found at ccs-soaz.org.

