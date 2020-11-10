Biden says ‘nothing going to stop’ transition

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden says “nothing going to stop” his administration’s moving forward despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the race.

Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday that his transition is “well underway” and that he is reviewing potential Cabinet picks and other positions.

Biden said some Republicans’ denial of his victory “is not at much consequence in our plan and what we’re able to do between now and Jan. 20.”

Asked by a reporter what he would say to Trump, Biden said, “Mr. President, looking forward to speaking with you.”

2:45 p.m.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris says that each vote for President-elect Joe Biden was in support of the Affordable Care Act he helped craft during the Obama administration.

During remarks Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, Harris said that Biden “won the election decisively,” and that “every vote for Joe Biden was a statement that health care in America should be a right, not a privilege.”

Harris also noted that, if the Affordable Care Act is dismantled, “communities of color would be hit particularly hard … because they are at a greater risk for preexisting conditions,” as well as complications from the coronavirus.

Harris spoke ahead of remarks from Biden and following oral arguments in the U.S. Supreme Court. Earlier Tuesday, justices heard oral arguments from opponents of the health care program, arguing the 10-year-old statute was rendered unconstitutional in its entirety when Congress dialed down to zero a penalty on those remaining uninsured.