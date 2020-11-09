UArizona continues Homecoming in new, safe way amid pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - As in-person events have been canceled and postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, there is one the University will not stop - and that is Homecoming.

UArizona will have a free and open to the public virtual Homecoming celebration with a virtual bonfire, the lighting of “A” Mountain, virtual tours, college breakfast, and special guest appearances from Thursday through Saturday.

The King and Queen winners of the Homecoming will be crowned and observed with social distancing as the Club Olympics, hosted by Bobcats Senior Honorary will be held remotely having digital competitions such as trivia tournaments.

As for new experiences, the university will host for the first time in school history Giving Day, where it will kick off the start of Homecoming and will run for 24 hours.

It is dedicated to student support and gives generous causes ranging from scholarships, mental health and tutoring services.

A Fuel Wonder event will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m showcasing the impact of gifts and providing Giving Day updates.

To show more support of UArizona students, participants can add a gift to Campus Pantry or Counseling and Psych Services when they purchase one of two Homecoming Kits from the University of Arizona Bookstores.

Special guest UA alumnus and NBA basketball player, Bob Elliot will serve as master of ceremonies for Homecoming.

To learn more information and register for the UArizona virtual Homecoming event, visit arizonaalumni.com/homecoming.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Ericka Rios.