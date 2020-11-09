Tucson Fire Department control trailer fire that ignited in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - A fire burning a trailer has been controlled after it ignited in midtown Monday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to the 220 block of East Hedrick Drive near Campbell Avenue and Fort Lowell Road in reference to the blaze.

Officials say the resident was able to evacuate from the trailer safely.

The fire crews were able to stop the fire in time to prevent the spread to adjacent trailers, TFD said.

CONTROLLED 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled a trailer fire in the 2200 block of E. Hedrick Dr. Resident was able to escape trailer safely. Engine 5 was first on scene to help prevent spread to adjacent trailers. Fire investigators are on scene #TFD pic.twitter.com/bHmwg68ZRc — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) November 9, 2020

Details surrounding the fire are limited at this time.

Fire investigators are currently investigating the scene.

