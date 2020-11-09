Toasty buns, new crispy chicken sandwich coming to McDonald’s

McDonald's outlined a new strategy Monday in an effort to boost sales.

The plan includes capitalizing on consumer trends that strengthened during the pandemic.

The chain is introducing new packaging, a new loyalty program, and is working to improve drive-thru and delivery services.

McDonald's will try out new concepts like automated order-taking and express pickup lanes for people who placed digital orders.

McDonald's is also rolling out improvements like toasty buns and an "enhanced grilling approach" for hamburgers along with new menu items.

Already, McDonald's has seen success with its spicy chicken nuggets, which launched in September.

McDonald's said it will also be launching a new crispy chicken sandwich early next year.