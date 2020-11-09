CBP: Border Patrol agents rescue woman from burning vehicle near Arivaca

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents helped save a woman Saturday evening after she was involved in a serious vehicle rollover crash near Arivaca.

According to officials, a 66-year-old driver lost control of her SUV in the southbound lanes of Interstate-19 just before noon, prompting her vehicle to rollover multiple times.

Authorities say the rollover resulted in the SUV land on its passenger side and catching fire on the interstate.

Due to the proximately of the crash to the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint, Border Patrol agents were dispatched to the scene.

The agents reportedly freed the woman from the SUV, moved her to a safe distance and performed first aid on the driver.

CBP said shortly after moving the woman away from the vehicle, a large explosion occurred, causing flames to engulf the vehicle.

Tubac Fire District crews then arrived at the scene to further treat the woman and transport her to a local hospital.

The crews also extinguish the vehicle fire.