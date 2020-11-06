Vail preschool closes for the rest of November after seeing two positive COVID-19 cases

TUCSON (KVOA) - A preschool in the Vail School District was closed Friday after two staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, the district decided to close the Vail Inclusive Preschool located on the campus of Cienega High School through the month in connection to the positive tests.

At this time, 120 of the preschool students are currently working remotely, with about have the its student body participating in its individualized education program.

In addition, the district shared that there currently is no evidence that the virus spread in the schools.

However, school officials said "the only place they have seen possible contact spread is with their football teams."

The district said they have already quarantined Empire High School's football team once and Cienega's twice. Officials say if one person on the team tests positive for the virus, the entire team will have to be placed on quarantine.

This is the first school to close due to a positive case of COVID-19 in the district, school officials say.