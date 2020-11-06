Two men armed with loaded handguns arrested near Philadelphia vote-counting location

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say two men armed with loaded handguns were arrested Thursday near the convention center where an ongoing vote count could decide the presidential election.

Police said Joshua Macias and Antonio LaMotta traveled from the Virginia Beach, Virginia, area in a Hummer and did not have permits to carry the weapons in Pennsylvania.

They were arrested after the FBI in Virginia relayed a tip about their plans to Philadelphia police. Information on lawyers who could speak on their behalf wasn’t immediately available.