TUSD delays start of hybrid learning after Arizona reported nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

TUCSON (KVOA) - With a recent uptick in positive cases of COVID-19 cases in Arizona, Tucson Unified School District announced Friday that they will delay the start of hybrid learning.

Back in September, the district announced that it would implement hybrid learning when the county was cleared by the state to resume in-person learning. After the school board approved to implement the hybrid learning system, school leaders made a plan to resume in-person learning starting Nov. 12.

After Arizona reported nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, TUSD announced that it has decided to halt implementing hybrid learning.

"It is in this spirit that I have made the difficult decision to not open the Tucson Unified School District for Hybrid Learning starting Thursday November 12th," Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said in the statement. "In my briefings this week with the Pima County Health Department leadership team, I was informed that our county will be in a state of widespread community transmission of COVID-19 at the time of our planned opening."

In Pima County, Arizona Department of Health Services reported 308 new positive cases and three more related deaths on Friday.

The complete statement from the superintendent is listed below.