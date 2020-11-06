Trump supporters enter third day of protests outside Maricopa County tabulation center

PHOENIX (KPNX) — For the third straight day, supporters of President Donald Trump are gathered in Phoenix outside of the Maricopa County tabulation center.

The people protesting are demanding that all ballots be counted in Arizona.

Democrat Joe Biden leads in Arizona over Republican President Donald Trump. As of 9 a.m. Friday, Biden leads Trump by 43,779 votes. It's a margin that has tightened in recent days, while Trump's lead has disappeared in other states needed for him to win, including Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The Associated Press and Fox News called Arizona for Biden just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the night of the election.

The above numbers are estimates per Maricopa County Elections. — JenWahl12News (@JenWahl12News) November 6, 2020

More shots of the protect the vote rally outside of the Maricopa County tabulation center. This is the third day of protests in Phoenix. #12News pic.twitter.com/0EXAjmiTOC — JenWahl12News (@JenWahl12News) November 6, 2020

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar is one of the people in the crowd, alleging cheating in the vote counting process.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Thursday told 12 News he has no evidence there are attempts to disenfranchise voters and that although he is still looking into some outstanding complaints from voters.

