Sierra Vista reinstates mask mandate, two months after initially suspending the order

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Nearly two months after lifting its mask mandate, the City of Sierra Vista reinstated its COVID-19 emergency declaration Friday, which will require the use of face coverings or shields while in public.

The City of Sierra Vista implemented an emergency declaration on June 26, requiring Sierra Vista residents over the age of 10 to wear face masks, coverings or shields while in public when proper social distancing cannot be implemented.

Despite lifting the ordinance on Sept. 17 due to an observed decline in COVID-19 case, Mayor Rick Mueller decided to reinstate the mandate citing Arizona's recent increase in positive cases.

“The latest local data shows an increasing trend of new COVID-19 cases in Cochise County and within our community,” Mueller said. “Sierra Vistans have done a great job keeping transmission here relatively low but it’s time that we must once again do more to combat this highly contagious virus.”

The mayor shared the following list are exceptions to the mandate order.

When at home.

When alone in a vehicle or in a vehicle with people you live with.

When a person is at a commercial establishment for the purposes of eating, drinking, or sleeping.

When exercising outdoors alone or with people they live with and while using public sports or practice fields.

While swimming.

In workspaces not open to the general public.

For any person who cannot wear a face covering because of a medical condition, mental health condition or developmental disability, or who is unable to remove the face covering without assistance.

In an emergency situation where the wearing of a face covering is not feasible.

According to the city, there are 330 active cases reported in Cochise County, including 71 in Sierra Vista zip codes.

On Friday, Arizona Department of Health services reported 24 new cases in Cochise County. This brought the overall total to 2,331 cases. Of those, 76 resulted in death.

For more information, visit azdhs.gov.