Barricade situation prompts evacuation in Midtown, police say

TUCSON (KVOA) – Residents of a neighborhood in Midtown Tucson are being evacuated as police respond to a barricade situation Friday morning.

Tucson Police Department responded to the 3200 block of E. Camden Street, near Country Club Road and Pima Street at 10 a.m.

Officers are currently trying to contact the suspect, who is believed to be armed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with News 4 Tucson as we obtain more updates.