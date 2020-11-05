Early ballot count continues in Pima County

Early ballot count continues in Pima CountyNew
TUCSON (KVOA) – The Pima County Recorder continues to verify the remaining early ballots received Nov.2 and Nov. 3.
Pima County officials say the Recorder turned more than 22,000 early ballots to the county’s elections department Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
The elections department is preparing those ballots for tabulation. The results are expected to be posted Thursday afternoon or evening.
“The number of ballots counted today will depend on the number of ballots the Elections Boards are able to prepare for counting today,” Pima County said.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as results are posted. For the latest election results, click here.