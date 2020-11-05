Early ballot count continues in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Pima County Recorder continues to verify the remaining early ballots received Nov.2 and Nov. 3.

Pima County officials say the Recorder turned more than 22,000 early ballots to the county’s elections department Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The County Recorder has turned over to County Elections more than 22K early ballots. Elections is preparing them for tabulation and results will be posted this afternoon or evening. There are still btwn 5K and 8K early ballots to be verified, and 18K provisional ballots. — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) November 5, 2020

The elections department is preparing those ballots for tabulation. The results are expected to be posted Thursday afternoon or evening.

“The number of ballots counted today will depend on the number of ballots the Elections Boards are able to prepare for counting today,” Pima County said.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as results are posted.