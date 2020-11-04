Arizona tallies 814 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 39 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Another 814 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

Thirty-nine more deaths was reported, according to the state's dashboard.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 250,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is now 6,059.

Today, 814 #COVID19 cases and 39 deaths are being added to the ADHS dashboard. Need masks? Sign up to receive five free cloth face masks (per household), shipped directly to addresses in AZ. https://t.co/wCI8tLf7jj #MaskUpAZ pic.twitter.com/WcCvqwkP4H — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) November 4, 2020

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 2,134,217 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 9.6% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 9

20-44: 346

45- 54: 426

55- 64: 953

65+: 4,322

NULL: 3

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 35,854

20 - 44: 119,336

45- 54: 37,586

55-64: 28,798

65 and older: 28,675

UNKNOWN: 384

Symptoms of the coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.