Mark Kelly takes early lead over McSally in race for US Senate

TUCSON (KVOA) – With Democrats and Republicans battling to control the Senate this election, many voters had their eyes glued to the U.S. Senate race in Arizona on Tuesday.

On Jan. 1, McSally took over the seat after the resignation of Sen. Jon Kyl, who was appointed to the position in September following the death of the late senator, John McCain. The U.S. Air Force combat veteran announced in March that she would run for re-election in 2020.

Kelly announced he will run as a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate election. The husband of the former U.S. representative from Arizona, Gabrielle Giffords, served as an astronaut, engineer and a U.S. Navy captain.

After gritty race, Kelly saw the early lead with 262,899 votes. McSally received 143,487 votes in the first return of results. This gives Kelly a lead, 65,69% to 25.31% after the first return of votes.

