VP Pence to visit Tucson Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) – President Donald Trump’s campaign is making a final pitch to Arizona voters before the big day.

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Tucson and Flagstaff Friday.

Pence will hold "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at Tucson International Airport, located at 6720 S. Plumer Ave. at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The doors open at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visit events.donaldjtrump.com.

President Trump also made a stop in Arizona in a final push to woo Arizona voters. He held events at Goodyear Airport and in Mohave County on Wednesday.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris stopped in Tucson on Wednesday to rally supporters ahead of the election. The Biden/Harris campaign held a private event at Pima Community College.

12 News reported that recent polls from FiveThirtyEight show Trump still trailing Biden by 3.2 points as of Oct. 23 but gaining ground.