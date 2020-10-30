McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib on Dec. 2.

And it's the first time the limited-time menu item is being offered nationally since 2012.

McDonald’s usually offers it regionally at limited locations.

But it will offer it at all of its more than 14,000 U.S. restaurants this time around.

it’s always “when is the McRib coming back” and never “how are you doing person who runs the McDonald’s account” — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 23, 2020

For the uninitiated, it's a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and smothered in barbecue sauce.

The McRib first came on the scene in 1982 and has been on and off the menu over the years.

In recent years, it's been brought back annually for a limited time.

Fun fact: you can get a McRib year-round in Germany.