Dog dead, family displaced after fire on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A dog has died in connection to a fire that ignited Friday afternoon on the northwest side.

According to Northwest Fire District, the dog was reported missing after two adult residents and another dog were safely evacuated from a house fire at a residence on Camino de la Cruz and Calle Jocobo, near Ina Road.

Final picture from today’s fire. Investigators are on scene working to determine the cause. No additional information to relay at this point. pic.twitter.com/ZaNl0dc339 — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) October 30, 2020

NWFD said after the crews extinguished the blaze, they conducted a search for the missing canine. They reportedly found the dog in the home and stated that it "did not survive the fire."

Officials say as the home sustained significant fire and smoke damage in connection to the incident, the two residents and the surviving dog were displaced in the incident.

Individuals with the Red Cross have been dispatched to the scene to assist the residents.

NWFD are still determining the cause of the blaze.

