84-year-old from Douglas found after missing from Surprise

TUCSON (KVOA) - An 84-year-old from Douglas has been found after he was reportedly reported missing in Surprise, Ariz. Friday.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, Douglas Dean Beck was reported missing from the area near the intersection of 115th Avenue and Bell Road in Surprise.

Officials described Beck to be five feet, six inches tall, weigh 162 pounds and be bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown, long-sleeve plaid shirt with tan slacks.

Authorities said the 84-year-old "suffers from medical conditions which may leave him confused and disoriented. He may be unfamiliar with his surroundings and unable to find his way back home."

Beck was associated with a tan-colored 2008 Ford F150. The vehicle reportedly has the license plate of 647HDR.

A silver alert has been issued in connection to the incident.

According to DPS, Beck has been located safe and in good health.