TPD identifies suspect who died in southside officer-involved shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - The suspect who died in connection to Wednesday's officer-involved shooting on the southside was identified by Tucson Police Department Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 35-year-old Charles Robert Arviso allegedly confronted an individual who was in his vehicle at a parking lot near 1550 W. Valencia Rd. Police said Arviso was reportedly armed with a handgun.

Police said Arviso allegedly shot the individual's vehicle and fled the scene.

TPD then located another individual at 6441 S. Midvale Park Rd. who said a man pointed a handgun at him before running towards the Santa Cruz Riverbed.

According to TPD, the responding located Arviso in the riverbed still armed with a handgun. Police said the 35-year-old reportedly pointed his firearm in the direction of the responding officers after they gave Arviso multiple commands to put down his weapon.

One of the officers then shot their firearm at the suspect, striking Arviso,

The officers then approached the 35-year-old, observed that he sustained gunshot trauma and declared him dead at the scene.

Officers with the the Office of Professional Standards Unit and the Violent Crimes Unit are currently investigating the incident.

No officers are community members were injured in the incident.

