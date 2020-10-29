PAC-12 reorganized 2021 basketball schedule, Arizona Wildcats begin playing in December

TUCSON (KVOA)- The PAC-12 has released its reorganized 2021 basketball schedule.



The Arizona Wildcats will begin conference play at home on December 2.



The Wildcats will then face off against ASU in January and the Sundevils will come to Tucson in March.



Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 - Colorado at Arizona; Oregon State at Washington State

- Colorado at Arizona; Oregon State at Washington State Thurs., Dec. 3, 2020 - Arizona State at California; Washington at Utah

- Arizona State at California; Washington at Utah Sat., Dec. 5, 2020 - Washington State at Colorado

- Washington State at Colorado Sun., Dec. 6, 2020 - California at UCLA

- California at UCLA Sat., Dec. 12, 2020 - Oregon at Washington*

- Oregon at Washington* Sun., Dec. 13, 2020 - Stanford at USC*

- Stanford at USC* Sat., Dec. 19, 2020 - Arizona at Stanford

- Arizona at Stanford Sun., Dec. 20, 2020 - USC at Oregon State*

- USC at Oregon State* Tues., Dec. 22, 2020 - Utah at Arizona State*

- Utah at Arizona State* Wed., Dec. 23, 2020 - UCLA at Oregon*

If you’d like to look at the entire schedule for the upcoming season, visit here.

