PAC-12 reorganized 2021 basketball schedule, Arizona Wildcats begin playing in December

PAC-12 reorganized 2021 basketball schedule, Arizona Wildcats begin playing in DecemberNew
TUCSON (KVOA)- The PAC-12 has released its reorganized 2021 basketball schedule.
The Arizona Wildcats will begin conference play at home on December 2.
The Wildcats will then face off against ASU in January and the Sundevils will come to Tucson in March.
- Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 - Colorado at Arizona; Oregon State at Washington State
- Thurs., Dec. 3, 2020 - Arizona State at California; Washington at Utah
- Sat., Dec. 5, 2020 - Washington State at Colorado
- Sun., Dec. 6, 2020 - California at UCLA
- Sat., Dec. 12, 2020 - Oregon at Washington*
- Sun., Dec. 13, 2020 - Stanford at USC*
- Sat., Dec. 19, 2020 - Arizona at Stanford
- Sun., Dec. 20, 2020 - USC at Oregon State*
- Tues., Dec. 22, 2020 - Utah at Arizona State*
- Wed., Dec. 23, 2020 - UCLA at Oregon*
If you’d like to look at the entire schedule for the upcoming season, visit here.