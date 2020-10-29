AZGFD offers reward in killing of one or more foxes at Peppersauce Campground

TUCSON (KVOA) – Wildlife officials are offering a reward in return for information leading to an arrest for the illegal killings of one or more foxes in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

They say the killings happened on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 at the Peppersauce Campground near Rice Peak Road.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, one of the suspects allegedly used a semi-automatic rifle with a suppressor and a predator calling device to kill at least one fox.

The suspect is described as a white man with a shaved head. He reportedly drives a newer model white Dodge pickup truck.

AZGFD says the shooting happened two nights in a row and believe others may have been involved.

“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “Hunting at night is illegal, as is shooting within a quarter mile of a dwelling, occupied or not.”

AZGFD is offering up to $1,250 for information.

The maximum penalty for the crime of illegally taking wildlife, and related violations, is six months in jail and a $750 fine. Civil penalties may also apply.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #20-003437. You can remain anonymous.