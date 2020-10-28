Florida man steals bulldozer, knocks down several Biden signs

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (KVOA) - A Floruida man is facing charges for reportedly going on a joyride with a stolen bulldozer.

Police say James Blight told them he was drunk when he took the machine from a construction site in Haines City.

He then took down a private fence a speed limit sign and several Joe Biden campaign signs.

The 26-year-old was arrested Saturday afternoon.

He told officers he had so much to drink that he doesn't even remember most of the day.

However, he did remember that he aimed for the Biden signs.

And that he took down the fence because he wasn't quite sure how to operate the bulldozer.

Blight is now facing grand theft, criminal mischief and other charges.

While more charges related to property damage could also be down the line.