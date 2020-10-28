Arizona reports 1,044 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 14 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Another 1,044 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

Fourteen others lost their lives to the virus, according to the state's dashboard.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 241,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is now 5,905.

Today, 1,044 #COVID19 cases and 14 deaths are being added to the ADHS dashboard. Looking for a testing location? Information about testing sites, hours of operation, and details about pre-registration can be found on our site. https://t.co/GJoYyZZ57u pic.twitter.com/uXpPQbOjOJ — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) October 28, 2020

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 2,048,252 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 9.7% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

On Tuesday, ADHS reported 1,157 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths.

Watch this video for the latest #COVID19 information. ⬇️https://t.co/sQuoCFQF09 — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) October 27, 2020

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 9

20-44: 341

45- 54: 412

55- 64: 937

65+: 4,203

NULL: 3

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 33,985

20 - 44: 115,394

45- 54: 36,208

55-64: 27,716

65 and older: 27,481

UNKNOWN: 381

Symptoms of the coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.