7-year-old, bus driver killed in school bus crash in Tennessee

(WRCB/NBC News) Two people were killed in a crash involving a Tennessee school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Several agencies responded to the scene on Highway 58 in Decatur.

Investigators say a utility truck veered off the highway, overcorrected and turned into the path of the oncoming bus.

The female bus driver and a 7-year old girl were killed.

Five children were airlifted to a hospital; one of them in critical condition.

Several others were injured.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2HziAz3