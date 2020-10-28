 Skip to Content

7-year-old, bus driver killed in school bus crash in Tennessee

(WRCB/NBC News) Two people were killed in a crash involving a Tennessee school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Several agencies responded to the scene on Highway 58 in Decatur.

Investigators say a utility truck veered off the highway, overcorrected and turned into the path of the oncoming bus.

The female bus driver and a 7-year old girl were killed.

Five children were airlifted to a hospital; one of them in critical condition.

Several others were injured.

