UNICEF: Parts of Yemen sees worst rates ever recorded

YEMEN (CNN) - A severe warning from the United Nations Children's Fund.

Cases of young children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in Yemen has surged by 15.5% in 2020.

One in five children under the age of five needs urgent treatment, according to an analysis done by humanitarian organizations.

A “vicious cycle” of conflict and hunger has been exacerbated by COVID-19 and economic decline, with

Life-saving aid projects disrupted by funding shortfalls.

The humanitarian agencies analyzed 133 districts in southern parts of Yemen only and estimated at least 98,000 children under five are at high risk of dying and 250,000 pregnant or breastfeeding women need urgent treatment for malnutrition.

Data for the remaining districts in northern Yemen are still being analyzed. The situation in these areas is expected to be equally concerning based on historical trends, they said.

The united nations say that $50 million is urgently needed to scale up nutrition programs in war-torn Yemen.