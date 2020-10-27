Tucson group working to recall Mayor Regina Romero

TUCSON (KVOA) - A group of Tucsonans hoping to recall Mayor Regina Romero got word from the city Tuesday that the campaign can start gathering signatures to potentially get a recall election in front of voters next year.

Mayor Regina Romero has been in the mayor's seat for less than a year. She was elected as the Old Pueblo’s first Latina mayor last November.

Former Republican congressional candidate in CD-2, Joseph Morgan, is now leading the effort to recall Romero.

In June, Morgan led a small group of protestors outside the mayor’s house after Romero signed a proclamation instituting a mask mandate in the city to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The Pima County Board of Supervisors followed suit with a mask mandate of its own.

“A lot of the stuff that I find complete government overreach,” Morgan said. “The destruction of businesses through the Covid lockdown measures, they have no constitutional merit or basis. The mask mandate being a small outcropping of that. For me that’s where the angst started and then coming out of that, a lot of people reached out to me and said we need to recall her.”

News 4 Tucson reached out to the mayor’s office. They sent us this statement from Romero.

"Tucsonans can be the judge of whether they believe masking up protects our community’s public health. I happen to disagree with this group, who gathered outside my personal residence earlier this year, that wearing masks is 'tyrannical.'”

Alison Jones, the chair of the Pima County Democratic Party, believes this campaign won’t succeed.

“I feel like it’s destined to fail,” Jones said. “Mayor Romero won a very crowded primary to and then she convincingly won her general election. Tucsonans want a mayor who’s going to stand up for what is morally right and that is what mayor Romero does.”

Morgan’s group must get 24,700 valid signatures from registered voters by the end of February to go forward with the recall effort.

“I pick up the petition Friday and from that point on we’ve got 120 days,” he said. “We’ve got an army of volunteers who are going to help us get signatures.”

“We’ve heard whisperings about it for awhile,” Jones said. “I do think it’s a futile effort. The mayor has a lot of support in this town. I think it’s kind of waste of time and energy.”

If the group gets the required number of signatures validated by the Pima County Recorder’s Office, city officials say a potential recall election would likely happen next August.