Trump campaign says website briefly ‘defaced’ with ‘fake-news’ warning

WASHINGTON DC (AP) - President Donald Trump’s campaign says its website was “defaced” on Tuesday evening.

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh says the campaign is working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of what it called an “attack.”

He adds, “There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site.”

A screenshot of the site tweeted by a reporter from The New York Times shows that it briefly displayed a warning claiming that it had been “seized” because “the world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded daily by president donald j trump.”

It later displayed an error message that read, in part, “This site is currently offline.”

The website has since been restored.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.