Inmate took away officer’s gun, fired one round outside of Phoenix hospital

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Maricopa County inmate took away an officer’s gun and fired one round during a struggle outside a Phoenix hospital a week ago when she was taken out of jail for a medical appointment.

No one was injured in the Oct. 20 shooting, and officers were able to take back the gun. Jovana Kelsey McCreary is accused of grabbing the officer’s handgun as she was about to be brought back to jail.

Attorney Brian Thredgold, who represents McCreary, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. McCreary hasn’t yet entered a plea on aggravated assault charges stemming from the shooting.