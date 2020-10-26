Reopen South Florida hosts mask burning in protest of mandate extension

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A group opposed to Palm Beach County, Florida's extended mask mandate demonstrated their opinion by burning masks in a ceremony over the weekend.

"We're not going to take it," organizer Chris Nelson said. "Yeah, that's our song, baby that's our song right there!"

That's how people with this group 'Reopen Out Florida' describe the Palm Beach County Commissioner's decision to extend the facial covering directive for another month.

"I am sure that these commissioners would extend this mask mandate until 2037 if they were able to," Nelson said.

Nelson points to the mortality rate that has fallen.

One county commissioner looks at those numbers like this.

"The mortality is going down. We don't know what the residual impact is going to be on people," Robert Weinroth, vice mayor of Palm Beach County said. "Whether the damage to their lungs is going to be long-term."

Additionally, 50 percent of new cases in the county are people aged 35 to 64.

"Be ready to make necessary moves to increase prevention actions to stop the spread of Covid," Alina Alonso of Florida Department of Health said.

Reopen Up Florida marched down Atlantic Avenue Saturday afternoon.

"There's probably half of the medical doctors and d-0's that are against the research that have no clue why we're in lockdowns that are against quarantining," Dr. Matt Mcnabb, Reopen South Florida marcher said. "And there's about 50-percent that are for it."

"What we're seeing right now is a dangerous precedent," Nelson said. "If they can tell me that I cannot buy or sell anything without a mask on, they can tell me that I can't buy or sell without proof of a vaccine - that I took a vaccine and it could go on and on."

The march ended with a mask burning ceremony at the delray beach pavilion.

Some say the mask debate has become too politicized.

"We need to keep these masks on until a solution, 'til we have an actual cure until it's proven, you know," Pasquale Catania said. "It's too early."

"Reopen South Florida" is calling on the governor to block the county commissioners from issuing any more mask mandate extensions.