Arizona Supreme Court explains education tax ruling

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court says a trial court judge misconstrued an earlier court ruling when he blocked a voter initiative over the summer that the high court later revived.

The high court on Monday issued a written ruling explaining its reasons for reinstating the Invest in Education Act to the November ballot.

It will appear as Proposition 208. The high court said the judge went much further than it intended in a 2018 ruling that blocked a similar initiative from appearing on that year's ballot. The court also issued guidance clarifying how courts should review similar challenges in the future.