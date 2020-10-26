Actress Sophia Bush visits Tucson for Biden/Harris campaign

TUCSON (KVOA) – Actress and activist Sophia Bush made a stop in Tucson Monday morning. Her visit kicked off the final week to encourage Arizonans to vote early.

Bush joined the Biden for President campaign at The University of Arizona, where she spoke with early and first-time voters.

"I grew up in Southern California and the Southwest is home for me. The good fortune of spending some much time in Arizona as a kid, trips with my parents," Bush said. "And I just think especially now when we're so close, when we're so close to defending America and defending democracy and making sure every person in this country knows that they matter and know that their voices count."

Actress Sophia Bush visits Tucson & the U of A campus for a Biden/Harris campaign. pic.twitter.com/ongHKpTONO — AndrewKVOA (@AndrewKVOA) October 26, 2020

Actress Kerry Washington and singer Cher also campaigned for Biden/Harris in Arizona last week.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will also visit Tucson this week. She will visit Tucson and Phoenix.

President Donald Trump will also return to Arizona Wednesday. He will host events at Goodyear Airport and in Mohave County.