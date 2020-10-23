 Skip to Content

Woman killed in Rita Ranch crash involving semi-tractor trailer identified

TUCSON (KVOA) - The woman killed in Thursday's collision in Rita Ranch was identified by Tucson Police Department Friday afternoon.

At around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 41-year-old Nola Rene Simonsen was pronounced dead at the scene after she was reportedly involved in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer at the 9200 block of Old Vail Road near Rita Road.

After further investigation, Simonsen's vehicle was reportedly struck by the trailer after its driver was attempting to back into a business at 9290 E. Old Vail Rd.

Police have determined the driver of the trailer was not impaired during the incident.

The investigation is on-going.

No charges, arrests or citations have been made in connection to the crash at this time.

