PCSD revises Use of Force policy amid nationwide outcry for police reform

TUCSON (KVOA) - With law enforcement agencies across the country reforming their policing procedures in response to the recent public outcries over the deaths of individuals such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Pima County Sheriff's Department decided to re-evaluate and revise its Use of Force Policy.

On Friday, the department released a statemate saying that it has revised its Use of Force policy. The new policy also outlines when it is appropriate to use the various levels of force options, including deadly force.

According to Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier, the department made the decision to revise the policy in response to Minneapolis Police Department's in-custody's death that resulted in the death of George Floyd. This death prompted various protests and calls for police reform across the country.

"I am very proud of the fact that the Pima County Sheriff's Department has looked very thoughtfully at our Use of Force policy in light of recent events - the murder of George Floyd," Napier said. "The evolution of aid cannot wait."

PCSD's new policy also details when a deputy should use de-escalation tactics and when it is an officer's duty to rend aid and intervene.

The policy also breaks down the review process after force has been used by a law enforcement officer.

To read the complete revised policy, visit pimasheriff.org.