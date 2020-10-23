One dead, 1 injured after shooting near Prince, Stone

TUCSON (KVOA) – A man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting on Tucson’s west side early Friday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers were in the area of Prince Road and Stone Avenue when they heard gunshots nearby.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers found two wounded victims.

A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, who was identified as an 18-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two others were arrested in connection to the shooting. One of suspects had an arrest warrant for an unrelated incident, police say.

One person is dead, another is injured after a shooting near Prince & Stone. Two others have been arrested in connection to the shooting. pic.twitter.com/jUhj6XUuyn — AndrewKVOA (@AndrewKVOA) October 23, 2020

Police are currently investigating the homicide.