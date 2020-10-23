Arizona sees 975 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Another 975 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday.

Six more people lost their lives to the virus, ADHS says.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 235,882 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is now 5,865.

Today, 975 #COVID19 cases and six deaths are being added to the ADHS dashboard. We continue to increase access to testing in Arizona, and there are now over 500 testing locations across the state. Find a site here: https://t.co/EWnlEbM1Do pic.twitter.com/7AWBdmxMkG — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) October 23, 2020

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

On Wednesday, the state reported 975 new cases and 17 deaths. On Thursday, 994 cases and five deaths were added to the dashboard.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,993,389 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 9.8% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 9

20-44: 340

45- 54: 412

55- 64: 930

65+: 4,171

NULL: 3

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 33,033

20 - 44: 113,168

45- 54: 35,395

55-64: 27,074

65 and older: 26,834

UNKNOWN: 378

Symptoms of the coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.