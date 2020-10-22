New York, Seattle and Portland sue over Trump administration’s ‘anarchist jurisdictions’ label

SEATTLE (AP) — New York, Seattle and Portland — three cities recently labeled “anarchist jurisdictions” by the U.S. Justice Department — are suing to invalidate the designation and to fight off the Trump administration’s efforts to withhold federal dollars.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle, ridiculed Trump's action as offensive to the Constitution and common sense, but said the consequences of withholding federal money during a pandemic “are deadly serious.”

President Donald Trump issued a memorandum last month that sought to identify localities that permit “anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities” following riots that took place during protests after George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police.