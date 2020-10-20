76-year-old motorcyclist killed in midtown crash identified

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 76-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in Saturday's crash in midtown was identified by Tucson Police Department on Tuesday.

At around 1:52 p.m. Saturday, Robert Glenn Isenberg was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash near the intersection of Glenn Street and Arcadia Avenue.

According to TPD, the 76-year-old motorcyclist was truck by a 2005 Honda Accord while making a left turn onto Arcadia from Glenn Street.

TPD said the intersection was under construction at the time of the incideint and signs were set up in the area to direct traffic.

Department officials said Isenberg not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. In addition, Isenberg reportedly "did not have a valid motorcycle

endorsement associated with his driver’s license."

The driver of the Honda Accord cooperated with the investigation.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the incident at this time.

Detectives are currently determining if failure-to-yield making a left-turn, excessive speed, roadway signage placement and resulting visibility issues are factors in the collision.

No charges or citations have been made at this time.

