Some local students head back to class for 1st time this school year

TUCSON (KVOA) – It's a big day for schools across our area, as a few districts are bringing students back into the building for the first time this school year.

News 4 Tucson's Frankie McLister spoke to Marana, Sunnyside and Tanque Verde school districts to find out details.

Safety measures

"Of course safety is our number one priority both for our teachers, staff and for students and their families,” said Alli Benjamin, with Marana Unified Shcool District.

Marana's 18 schools will enforce face coverings, limit visitors, provide hand sanitizer, staggering lunches.

"We had our HVAC system," Benjamin added. "It's received a thorough cleaning and maintenance, as well as all of our filters, have been upgraded."

But they're not the only school district to bring students back Monday.

Sunnyside School District and its 22 schools are offering two options starting Monday.

Marisela Felix is the Sunnyside Unified School District Public Information Director.

"One is to remain in remote learning, which is what we've been doing since school started," Felix said. "And, then for parents who opted for hybrid learning, in-person, students will basically alternate between in-person learning and online or asynchronous learning throughout the week."

Tanque Verde's four schools have done things differently.

They've phased the process of bringing students back since Oct. 5. This district already brought back kindergarten through 3rd graders. On Monday, they'll bring back 4th through 6th and 9th-12th graders. The rest will return on Oct. 26.

"Our hope is that we will have students returning to school as soon as possible."