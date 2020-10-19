El Rio Health recognized for Leader in LGBTQ Health Care Equality

TUCSON (KVOA) - The El Rio Health Department was named for the sixth year in a row as Leader in LGBTQ Health Care Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation focuses on the health care facilities that participate in Healthcare Index for their dedication and commitment to LGBTQ inclusion.

El Rio Health was founded in the 1970’s and Nancy Johnson, CEO of El Rio Health says El Rio continues to grow.

“Fifty years ago, El Rio Health was founded with a mission to care for every unique individual in our community with an interdisciplinary inclusive model of care as our community grows, we continue to learn from our patients about their needs and desires around their health care," said Johnson. "This LGBTQ Health Care Equity Award is an example of how our El Rio Team continues to grow, recognizing disparities in health care and striving to serve our community."

Healthcare institutions have continued to adopt the LGBTQ inclusive policies and practices throughout the healthcare community.

