Decision 2020: President Trump to visit Tucson Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) – Arizona is once again in the national spotlight as President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop in Tucson Monday.

Back on Oct. 1, the Trump campaign shared that the president was planning to visit the Old Pueblo and Flagstaff to speak at two Make America Great Again events in Arizona on Oct. 5 and 6. After Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 later that day, the campaign announced that the rallies would be postponed to a later date.

With Arizona expected to be a key battleground state for this upcoming election, Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at Tucson International Airport at 3 p.m. Monday with gates opening at 12 p.m.

People who wish to attend can register for general admission at events.donaldjtrump.com.

The president will also hold a rally in Prescott earlier that day. That rally will begin at noon at the Prescott Regional Airport.

Ahead of Monday's campaign stop, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero send a letter to the president. She asked Trump to reimburse the city for unpaid costs he owes Tucson taxpayers from his last campaign stop in 2016 in a memo released Friday.

Trump last stopped in Arizona on Sept. 14 for a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable event.

Romero shared a "friendly reminder" that Trump owes Tucson taxpayers $80,000 from his last visit. In addition, the mayor said she projects that this current visit could cost the city an additional $50,000.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr. stopped by the Old Pueblo Wednesday for a MAGA rally. The event had about 300 people in attendance.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris made their first campaign stop in Arizona Oct. 8 for a rally in the Phoenix area.