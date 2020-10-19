Arizona logs 748 new coronavirus cases Monday, 3 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Another 748 Arizonans have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state's dashboard on Monday.

Three new deaths were also reported on the dashboard.

Arizona now reports 231,897 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,830 known deaths.

Today, 748 #COVID19 cases and three deaths are being added to the ADHS dashboard. Wear a mask in public, regardless of whether you feel sick. You’re protecting yourself, your family, & others in the event you are infected & don’t have any symptoms. https://t.co/VIL28UTruc pic.twitter.com/hSDHFuGomC — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) October 19, 2020

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

ADHS says 1,948,792 individuals have been tested for the virus in Arizona. Of those that have been processed, 9.9% have come back positive, according to ADHS. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 9

20-44: 339

45- 54: 410

55- 64: 922

65+: 4,147

NULL: 3

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 32,277

20 - 44: 111,485

45- 54: 34,779

55-64: 26,625

65 and older: 26,351

UNKNOWN: 380

For more COVID-19 related news, visit kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.

Symptoms of the coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.